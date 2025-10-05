Heightened Security Measures In Gabala During 3Rd CIS Games

MENAFN - AzerNews) In connection with the ongoing 3rd CIS Games being hosted in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has implemented around-the-clock security operations in the city of Gabala to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

Azernews reports, according to the Ministry's press service, additional police forces have been deployed throughout the district, particularly at venues where the competitions are taking place.

Police officers and members of the Internal Troops are working in continuous shifts to maintain public order and swiftly prevent any potential unlawful activities.

The enhanced security measures reflect Azerbaijan's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, officials, and guests attending the Games.