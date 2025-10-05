Heightened Security Measures In Gabala During 3Rd CIS Games
Azernews reports, according to the Ministry's press service, additional police forces have been deployed throughout the district, particularly at venues where the competitions are taking place.
Police officers and members of the Internal Troops are working in continuous shifts to maintain public order and swiftly prevent any potential unlawful activities.
The enhanced security measures reflect Azerbaijan's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, officials, and guests attending the Games.
