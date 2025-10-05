Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moroccan authorities urge for negotiations to end protests


2025-10-05 03:09:58
(MENAFN) In response to the continuing turmoil sweeping multiple cities, Moroccan authorities have signaled that they are receptive to constructive discussion and dialogue.

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch announced that the government had already "engaged with the demands expressed by the youth movements" and was prepared to enter "dialogue and discussion."

According to a news agency, He stated that “once again, we reiterate that a dialogue-based approach is the only path to addressing the various challenges facing our country.”

According to a news agency, the prime minister noted that the government is paying close attention to the escalation of rallies that turned into serious disturbances across various cities over the past few days.

The conflict became deadly on Wednesday night in Lequiaa, near Agadir, when law enforcement fired on a group of protesters attacking a Royal Gendarmerie post. Officials stated that the protesters were armed with stones and bladed weapons and were trying to seize weapons and ammunition from the facility.

