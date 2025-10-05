403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moroccan authorities urge for negotiations to end protests
(MENAFN) In response to the continuing turmoil sweeping multiple cities, Moroccan authorities have signaled that they are receptive to constructive discussion and dialogue.
Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch announced that the government had already "engaged with the demands expressed by the youth movements" and was prepared to enter "dialogue and discussion."
According to a news agency, He stated that “once again, we reiterate that a dialogue-based approach is the only path to addressing the various challenges facing our country.”
According to a news agency, the prime minister noted that the government is paying close attention to the escalation of rallies that turned into serious disturbances across various cities over the past few days.
The conflict became deadly on Wednesday night in Lequiaa, near Agadir, when law enforcement fired on a group of protesters attacking a Royal Gendarmerie post. Officials stated that the protesters were armed with stones and bladed weapons and were trying to seize weapons and ammunition from the facility.
Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch announced that the government had already "engaged with the demands expressed by the youth movements" and was prepared to enter "dialogue and discussion."
According to a news agency, He stated that “once again, we reiterate that a dialogue-based approach is the only path to addressing the various challenges facing our country.”
According to a news agency, the prime minister noted that the government is paying close attention to the escalation of rallies that turned into serious disturbances across various cities over the past few days.
The conflict became deadly on Wednesday night in Lequiaa, near Agadir, when law enforcement fired on a group of protesters attacking a Royal Gendarmerie post. Officials stated that the protesters were armed with stones and bladed weapons and were trying to seize weapons and ammunition from the facility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment