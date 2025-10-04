The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Change in Forecast

The Platform Group Targets EUR 1 Billion in Revenue for 2026, Completes Three Acquisitions in the Pharmaceutical Sector

04.10.2025

Correction to the publication dated 02.09.2025, 10:30 a.m. (CEST) – The Platform Group Targets EUR 1 Billion in Revenue for 2026, Completes Three Acquisitions in the Pharmaceutical Sector Correction to the second and third paragraphs: The ownership structure was not correctly presented. The corrected corporate news is listed in full below.



Three acquisitions in the pharma platform segment in Q4 2025

Expansion and renaming of the“Service & Retail Goods” segment to“Pharma & Service Goods”

Additional acquisitions in the“Optics & Hearing” segment in Q4 2025 Raised 2026 guidance: revenue of EUR 1 billion and EBITDA of EUR 70 million to EUR 80 million

Düsseldorf, 4 October 2025 . The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, is raising its medium-term forecast for 2026 following positive developments in its current business, three investments in the pharmaceutical sector, and further acquisitions in the“Optics & Hearing” segment. The“Service & Retail Goods” segment will be significantly expanded by the pharmaceutical acquisitions and renamed“Pharma & Service Goods”. The pharmaceutical acquisitions build on the positive development of ApoNow GmbH, which has been part of TPG since 2022 and has performed well since then. ApoNow serves as an interface between 200 pharmaceutical manufacturers and 41,500 pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy via its own online platform. The three acquisitions were signed in September and October 2025. Closing is expected by the end of 2025, following approval by the relevant antitrust authorities in Austria and Germany. On the one hand, it is acquiring a majority stake in Apothekia GmbH, based in Cologne, which operates a pharmaceutical training platform and is thus the market leader for training courses for pharmaceutical and pharmacy employees. Several thousand pharmacies in Germany are served. On the other hand, TPG is acquiring a 50% stake in the Vienna-based Contracta Group, which holds 100% of the Austrian company Pharmosan and 79.5% of the Czech company Vamida. Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group, commented: “When we entered the pharmaceutical industry with a platform solution in 2022, the dynamic growth we see today was not foreseeable. The past years have shown that we built a profitable platform in a niche, which we are now expanding significantly. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive service offering as a trusted partner to local pharmacies: from e-commerce and digital procurement to training and order processes between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies. The growth potential is significant, and we will elaborate further during today's Strategy and Update Session in Frankfurt.” In addition to the pharma acquisitions, TPG intends to acquire two further companies in the“Optics & Hearing” segment in October and has already signed preliminary agreements. The two optics companies generate single-digit million-euro revenues with an EBITDA margin of 24%.

Bjoern Minnier, CFO of The Platform Group AG, added: “The acquisitions in pharma as well as in optics and hearing demonstrate that we are successfully expanding our niche strategy. These transactions will further strengthen our group's profitability. With these acquisitions, we expect a substantial increase in GMV, revenue, and EBITDA in 2026, leading us to adjust our guidance. We also expect to remain active in both segments with further acquisitions and to scale them significantly.”

Raised Mid-Term Guidance for 2026 Against the backdrop of the recent acquisitions and organic growth, TPG's Board of Directors is raising its mid-term guidance for financial year 2026. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to increase to EUR 1.7 billion (previous guidance: EUR 1.6 billion), and net revenue to at least EUR 1.0 billion (previous guidance: >EUR 860 million). Driven by strong earnings momentum, pharma acquisitions, and expansion in“Optics & Hearing,” adjusted EBITDA is now projected to reach EUR 70 million to EUR 80 million (previous guidance: >EUR 64 million). The number of partners is expected to exceed 18,000 (unchanged). In line with this increase, product listings on TPG platforms are projected to rise by more than 20%. The already raised 2025 forecast is confirmed.

Cash Flow and Leverage The Platform Group aims to generate strong operating cash flow. Acquired companies are a key part of this strategy, as TPG's acquisition approach is based on integrating profitable businesses. TPG follows a conservative financing strategy, maintaining a leverage ceiling and a diversified funding base consisting of long-term bank loans, equity, and a corporate bond. For financial years 2025 and 2026, TPG continues to target a leverage ratio between 1.5 and 2.3. Leverage is defined as adjusted EBITDA relative to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities). CFO Bjoern Minnier added: “We are confident that we will remain within our leverage guidance of 2.3 or below for 2025 – despite the increased acquisition activity this year and the planned investments in Q4. Our year-to-date performance suggests that operating cash flow in 2025 will continue to improve, and we remain optimistic for 2026.”

Update and Strategy Session CEO Dr. Dominik Benner and CFO Bjoern Minnier, together with additional members of the management team, will present an update on current business developments and TPG's strategic outlook today, 2 October 2025, at 11:00 CEST during a Strategy and Update Session. The agenda includes an overview of the development of the pharma platforms, an in-depth look at the“Optics & Hearing” segment, insights into strategic projects such as TPG Pay and the M&A pipeline, and an outlook for financial year 2026. Please register in advance to participate via live stream at: The Platform Group – Strategy and Update Session

The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 28 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.

