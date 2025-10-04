Swiss Hiking Trails Unique But Under Pressure
I cover topics related to the Swiss Abroad and Swiss specialities, also producing a daily briefing for the Swiss Abroad community. I studied communication sciences, then worked as a reporter and video journalist for private radio and television. I have worked for SWI swissinfo in various roles since 2002.
-
More from this auth
German Departme
-
Deutsch
de
Die Schweizer Wanderwege – weltweit einzigartig, aber unter Druck
Original
Read more: Die Schweizer Wanderwege – weltweit einzigartig, aber unter Druc
Français
fr
Les sentiers de randonnée suisses – uniques au monde, mais menacés
Read more: Les sentiers de randonnée suisses – uniques au monde, mais menacé
Italiano
it
I sentieri escursionistici svizzeri, un patrimonio unico sotto pressione
Read more: I sentieri escursionistici svizzeri, un patrimonio unico sotto pressione
Do you enjoy hiking? Perhaps right now, in the golden autumn, when the leaves change colour and the forests are bathed in a sea of colour? Switzerland is certainly one of the most popular countries for wandering in nature.
Why is that? Let's start with some figures: You can indulge your wanderlust on more than 65,000 kilometres in Switzerland. For comparison: according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), Switzerland has 85,000 kilometres of roads and 5,300 kilometres of railways.
Almost two-thirds (62%) of these footpaths are accessible to all (signposted with the familiar yellow signposts), 36.5% are mountain hiking trails marked in white-red-white, and 1.5% are Alpine hiking trails with white-blue-white signposting.
Mountain and Alpine hiking trails require surefootedness, a head for heights and a good level of fitness.
The network is also divided into national, regional and local routes: National routes can be hiked in one-month tours or in sections, regional routes in two to three days and local routes are suitable for day hikes.
Around 50,000 signposts have been erected throughout the country. Maintaining them costs an average of around CHF800 ($1,000) per kilometre. Around 2,000 volunteers are involved in this work.More More What you need to know about hiking in Switzerland
This content was published on Aug 2, 2022 Switzerland is perfect for hikers. With 65,000km of marked hiking trails, there are routes for every ability level.Read more: What you need to know about hiking in Switzerlan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment