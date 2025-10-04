LANTHEUS CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors To Contact The Firm Regarding A Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

If you purchased or acquired Lantheus securities between February 26, 2025, to August 5, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities between February 26, 2025, to August 5, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until November 10 th , 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Pylarify's competitive position; (2) Lantheus was not equipped to properly assess the pricing and competitive dynamics for Pylarify; (3) the Company failed to disclose that its early 2025 price increase-issued despite prior price erosion-created an opportunity for competitive pricing to flourish, thereby jeopardizing Pylarify's price point, revenue, and overall growth potential; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lantheus shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.



Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

