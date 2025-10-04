Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cyclone Shakti: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rains For THESE Maharashtra Districts - Check Full List


2025-10-04 06:09:52
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rain and thunderstorms over several districts of Maharashtra ahead of Cyclone Shakhti.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough along and off the Gujarat-North Maharashtra coast until Sunday.

The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rainfall for Saturday, October 4, over the following districts:

  • Sindhudurg
  • Ahilyanagar
  • Ghats of Kolhapur
  • Kolhapur
  • Sangli
  • Sholapur
  • Parbhani
  • Beed
  • Hingoli
  • Nanded
  • Latur
  • Dharashiv
  • Bhandara
  • Nagpur
  • Yavatmal

Wind speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour are expected over these districts.

For Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for two days – Saturday and Sunday.

Impact Expected:

According to the Met Department, the thunderstorm warning in the aforementioned districts may have the following impact:

. Possibility of cloud-to-ground lightning at isolated places.

. Fall of weak trees or weak structures due to gusty winds.

. Localised and short-term disruption of power.

. Damage to crops due to unseasonal rainfall.

. Strong wind/hail may damage the plantation, horticulture, and standing crops.

. Minor damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts.

The IMD advises against working in open areas and fields during thunderstorms and recommends not taking shelter under tall trees or structures. It is also recommended to unplug all electronic appliances and keep them away from objects that conduct electricity.

The weather office has warned fishermen not to venture into the northwest Arabian Sea, the adjoining areas of the northeast Arabian Sea, the central Arabian Sea, and along and off the Gujarat-north Maharashtra coasts until Tuesday.

About Cyclone Shakhti

Cyclone Shakhti is the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea , which is churning up the sea, packing a wind speed of 100 kmph and gusting, officials said.

Shakhti, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, was moving further into the Arabian Sea and lay centred about 420 km away from Dwarka in Gujarat, the weather office said.

It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that Shakhti will recurve and move east-northeastwards from Monday morning, weakening gradually.

(With PTI inputs)

