Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tremor Shakes Ground To West Of Türkiye

Tremor Shakes Ground To West Of Türkiye


2025-10-04 02:05:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.​ A moderate earthquake has occurred in the Kütahya region of western Türkiye, Trend reports.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Türkiye (AFAD) stated that the seismic event took place at 06:49 (GMT+4). The seismic event recorded a magnitude of 4.1, originating from the epicentral coordinates within the Simav district of Kütahya, at a focal depth of 10.4 kilometers.

To note, the biggest seismic event in the west of the nation, with a moment magnitude of 7.6 occurred in Kocaeli Province, Türkiye on the 17th of August, 1999. Per the latest statistical data, a minimum of 18,373 fatalities have been recorded, alongside 48,901 injuries sustained during the seismic event, with an additional 5,840 individuals currently unaccounted for.

MENAFN04102025000187011040ID1110148811

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search