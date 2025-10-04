Tremor Shakes Ground To West Of Türkiye

Tremor Shakes Ground To West Of Türkiye
The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Türkiye (AFAD) stated that the seismic event took place at 06:49 (GMT+4). The seismic event recorded a magnitude of 4.1, originating from the epicentral coordinates within the Simav district of Kütahya, at a focal depth of 10.4 kilometers.
To note, the biggest seismic event in the west of the nation, with a moment magnitude of 7.6 occurred in Kocaeli Province, Türkiye on the 17th of August, 1999. Per the latest statistical data, a minimum of 18,373 fatalities have been recorded, alongside 48,901 injuries sustained during the seismic event, with an additional 5,840 individuals currently unaccounted for.
