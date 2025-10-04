Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Day 2: Rishab Shetty's Film BREAKS Records, Joins ₹100 Crore Club In Just 2 Days
Kantara Chapter 1 has likely earned Rs 115 crore worldwide, becoming the second Kannada film to join the Rs 100 crore club this fast. KGF Chapter 2 had collected Rs 134.5 crore on its first day.
'Kantara Chapter 1,' a blockbuster from day one, joined the 100 crore club by its second day. The film's estimated box office collection in India stands at around ₹106 crore, marking a major success for Kannada cinema.
Kantara Chapter 1 has become the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. It trails only Rajinikanth's 'Coolie,' which currently holds the top spot as the year's biggest box office success.
In Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 set a new record with a first-day collection of ₹32.7 crore, surpassing 'KGF Chapter 2.' It is the first Kannada film to achieve such a massive opening day box office collection in the industry's history.
In Karnataka, 'KGF 2' collected ₹31 crore on its first day. Following a strong opening, the film received an excellent response on day two, surging ahead with an estimated ₹49 crore collection across India on Friday.
With Saturday and Sunday marking the weekend, expectations for the box office collection are high. Experts believe that, given the strong response so far, the film is almost certain to join the ₹1000 crore club soon.
