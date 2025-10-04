Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Day 2: Rishab Shetty's Film BREAKS Records, Joins ₹100 Crore Club In Just 2 Days

Kantara Chapter 1 has likely earned Rs 115 crore worldwide, becoming the second Kannada film to join the Rs 100 crore club this fast. KGF Chapter 2 had collected Rs 134.5 crore on its first day.

Kantara Chapter 1 has become the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. It trails only Rajinikanth's 'Coolie,' which currently holds the top spot as the year's biggest box office success.

In Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 set a new record with a first-day collection of ₹32.7 crore, surpassing 'KGF Chapter 2.' It is the first Kannada film to achieve such a massive opening day box office collection in the industry's history.

With Saturday and Sunday marking the weekend, expectations for the box office collection are high. Experts believe that, given the strong response so far, the film is almost certain to join the ₹1000 crore club soon.