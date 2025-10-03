MOH INVESTOR ALERT: Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RGRD Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announces that the Molina Healthcare class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) securities between February 5, 2025 and July 23, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Captioned Hindlemann v. Molina Healthcare, Inc., No. 25-cv-09461 (C.D. Cal.), the Molina Healthcare class action lawsuit charges Molina Healthcare and certain of Molina Healthcare's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Molina Healthcare provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces.

The Molina Healthcare class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period failed to disclose: (i) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's“medical cost trend assumptions”; (ii) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a“dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend”; (iii) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of“utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services”; and (iv) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

The Molina Healthcare class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 7, 2025, Molina Healthcare revealed second quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of approximately $5.50 per share, which was“below its prior expectations” due to“medical cost pressures in all three lines of business.” Molina Healthcare also disclosed that it“expects these medical cost pressures to continue into the second half of the year,” cut guidance for expected adjusted earnings per share 10.2% at the midpoint, and that it was experiencing a“short-term earnings pressure” from a“dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend which has recently accelerated,” the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Molina Healthcare stock fell, according to the complaint.

Then, the Molina Healthcare class action lawsuit alleges that on July 23, 2025 Molina Healthcare reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and further cut its full-year 2025 earnings guidance. In doing so, Molina Healthcare revealed that“GAAP net income was $4.75 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8% year over year” and it“now expects its full year 2025 adjusted earnings to be no less than $19.00 per diluted share,” the Molina Healthcare class action alleges. Molina Healthcare allegedly attributed its results and full year outlook to a“challenging medical cost trend environment,” including“utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services.” On this news, the price of Molina Healthcare stock fell nearly 17%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Molina Healthcare securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Molina Healthcare class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Molina Healthcare class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Molina Healthcare class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Molina Healthcare class action lawsuit.

