Daily Brief, October 3: From Govt's Cough Syrup Advisory To Jadeja's 6Th Test Ton - Top 10 Headlines Today

From health to defense, several developments in India made headlines on October 3. The government issued a caution against cough syrup for children under two after 11 deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi warned Pakistan after Rajnath Singh's Sir Creek statement. Tirupati faced a bomb threat and IAF confirmed destruction of Pakistani jets in Operation Sindoor. In business, Navratri sales hit a decade high, fueled by GST reforms. Sports saw Ravindra Jadeja's sixth Test century, while in entertainment, Alia Bhatt exited Nag Ashwin's project, with Sai Pallavi likely stepping in, and Bombay HC barred AI use of Asha Bhosle's voice. Here's the brief of the top 10 headlines today:

1. No Cough Syrup for Children Under Age 2: Government Advisory After 11 Deaths

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has released an important advisory on the rational use of cough syrups in children. The step comes after 11 children died in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, raising serious concerns about the safety of over-the-counter cough and cold medicines in the paediatric population.

According to the advisory dated October 3, 2025, cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under the age of two years. For children below the age of five, such medicines are generally not recommended. In cases where they are prescribed for older children, doctors are advised to use them only after careful clinical evaluation, close supervision, strict adherence to dosage, and for the shortest effective duration possible. The DGHS has also directed healthcare professionals to avoid using multiple drug combinations in treating children with cough and cold symptoms.

2. Army Chief Warns Pakistan Against Sponsoring Terrorism After Rajnath Singh's Sir Creek Warning

A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned that India could rewrite history and redraw Pakistan's geography if it attempted any misadventure in the Sir Creek region, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern statement on Friday, stating that Pakistan must stop sponsoring terrorism from its soil if it wants to retain its place on the world map.

General Dwivedi, who was at Anupgarh in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, said:“India, as a country, is fully prepared this time. And this time, it will not show the restraint that it showed during Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time we will take a step forward and act in a manner that will make Pakistan think whether it wants to remain on the world map or not.”

3. 'Being Followed Everywhere In Delhi": Arrested Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Alleges Surveillance

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Friday, alleged that her movement is under constant surveillance and that one of her staff members was detained and being treated "inhumanely" by the police. Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan following violent protests on September 24 in Leh.

"I am being followed everywhere in Delhi. A car follows me wherever I go... One of the staff members who was working closely with us was detained. He is in police custody... He is being beaten up and tortured mentally and physically," Angmo told ANI. Angmo has moved a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court against the preventive detention of her husband.

4. Tirupati Gets Bomb Threat, Conspiracy by ISI and LTTE Militants Alleged in Email

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Authorities received a bomb threat targeting the Tirupati temple, with the email alleging involvement of militants linked to the ISI and LTTE. Security forces have intensified surveillance and precautionary measures at the temple and surrounding areas. The incident is under active investigation, and law enforcement agencies are working to ensure the safety of devotees and prevent any untoward incident. Bomb disposal squads, assisted by sniffer dogs, have been deployed to conduct thorough searches.

The content of the threat email sent to the authorities mentions Pakistan's ISI cells and Ex-LTTE Cadres. It read, "We regret to inform you that a recent nexus between Pak ISI cells and Ex-LTTE Cadres have been equipped with fake passports by Mr. Davidson Devasirvatham IPS while he was ADGP Intelligence through his wife's travel agency. He was honey potted in Kosova by Mossad to carry out this operation at the Holiest Site of India. Holy Islamic Friday Blasts in Tirupati, Sorry for exporting TN issues to Tirupathi!"

5. Operation Sindoor: IAF Chief Confirms Pak's 5 Jets Destroyed, Dismisses Their Claims as 'Manohar Kahaniyan'

Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, on Friday revealed that four to five Pakistani fighter jets, most likely F-16s, were destroyed on the ground during India's Operation Sindoor air strikes. The strikes were launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. He said India's precise strikes targeted multiple Pakistani airfields, damaging radars at four locations, command and control centres at two sites, and runways at two airbases. Three hangars across different stations were also hit.

Singh further disclosed that evidence confirmed the destruction of at least one C-130 class aircraft, one surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, and a long-range platform, either an AEW & C or SIGINT aircraft. Most significantly, India's systems indicated that at least five fighter jets, which is likely the US-made F-16s and China's JF-17s, were neutralised during the operation, including aircraft under maintenance.

6. India Records Highest Navratri Sales in Over a Decade Boosted by NextGen GST Reforms

India recorded its highest Navratri sales in over 10 years, driven by a combination of festive demand and the NextGen GST reforms, according to government sources. The rationalisation of GST slabs and targeted measures to make essential and aspirational goods more accessible have significantly boosted consumer confidence, resulting in record-breaking consumption across key sectors, they said.

"GST reforms under the Modi government have lowered the tax burden on the middle class and unlocked aspirations across India. This Navratri has validated the impact of these reforms on the ground," a senior government official said. India has adopted a simplified two-tier tax system, effective from September 22, under which the majority of goods and services are taxed at 5% and 18%, instead of the four tax slabs previously in place. A 40% tax is levied on ultra-luxury items.

7. TRAI Bats for Auction of Frequency Bands for Digital Radio

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released its much-anticipated recommendations on“Formulating a Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for Private Radio Broadcasters.” The policy recommendations outline the terms, conditions, and reserve price for launching digital radio services in four 'A+' category cities--Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai--and nine 'A' category cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

New frequencies should be allocated through an auction process as per Section 4(4) of the Telecommunication Act, 2023. Following the successful auction, existing FM broadcasters should be given the opportunity to migrate to the simulcast mode within a six-month window.

8. IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2: Jadeja's Sixth Test Century Powers India to Commanding Lead

On Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies, Ravindra Jadeja reminded fans why he's often called the heartbeat of India's Test side. The left-hander brought up his sixth Test hundred with trademark flair - rocking back, guiding the ball through cover, and then raising his bat in his now-iconic sword celebration. A big smile, a warm hug with Washington Sundar sealed the moment.

For India, it was not just another hundred. It came at a time when both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul - who had anchored the innings - were back in the pavilion. Rahul, after crafting his 11th Test ton, fell soon after reaching the milestone. But where some might have slowed down, Jadeja did the opposite. Walking in with purpose, he reached his half-century in just 75 balls and then accelerated with clean, confident hitting.

9. Bombay High Court Bans AI Use of Asha Bhosle's Voice, Name and Image Without Consent

The Bombay High Court has barred the unauthorized use of Asha Bhosle's voice, name, and image especially by AI platforms, marking a major step in protecting celebrity rights in the digital era. In a landmark judgment protecting celebrity rights, the Bombay High Court has prohibited the unauthorized use of legendary singer Asha Bhosle's name, voice, and likeness by AI platforms, e-commerce websites, and digital creators. The court's decision marks a significant precedent in the age of artificial intelligence and digital replication.

The case was triggered after Bhosle noticed widespread misuse of her identity, particularly through AI-generated voice clones and unapproved merchandise. AI company Mayk was reportedly creating and distributing synthetic versions of her voice without consent. Simultaneously, Amazon and Flipkart were found selling posters and merchandise featuring her image, while Google was named for hosting AI-generated voice content on YouTube. An independent artist was also selling clothing printed with her picture.

10. Alia Bhatt Replaced by Sai Pallavi in Nag Ashwin's Next Film

Alia Bhatt, who is currently immersed in the shooting of Love and War, has reportedly stepped away from director Nag Ashwin's upcoming project due to scheduling conflicts. The much-anticipated woman-led film, which had been in development throughout 2025, will now likely star actress Sai Pallavi in the lead role.

According to a report, Alia's packed calendar, especially her commitment to Maddock Films' Chamunda, created a clash in dates. Ashwin, who is simultaneously planning Kalki 2, was eyeing a similar timeline to start shooting his untitled film. Alia had already allotted bulk dates to Chamunda starting March 2026, making her unavailable for Ashwin's project.