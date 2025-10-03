Sania Mirza's Ex Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed Headed For Divorce? Reports Spark Speculation

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik is once again in the spotlight, this time over reports of trouble in his marriage with actress Sana Javed.

According to Pakistani media reports, Malik and Sana, who tied the knot in early 2024, are allegedly going through a rough patch and may soon announce their separation. The two have not issued any official statement yet.

Malik, who was earlier married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza for 14 years, confirmed his marriage to Sana Javed in January 2024, taking many fans by surprise. Over the past couple of years, Sana was often spotted in the stands cheering for Malik during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. However, speculation about their relationship began after a video of the couple went viral.

In the clip, Malik is seen signing autographs while Sana looks away, with the two avoiding any interaction. This sparked rumours of a rift, although some fans dismissed it as a regular marital disagreement.

Shoaib Malik's Cricket Career

Malik, 43, captained Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup, where the team reached the final. A veteran all-rounder, he has represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 124 T20Is, scoring 1898 Test runs, 7534 ODI runs and 2435 T20I runs. With the ball, he has 32 Test wickets, 158 ODI wickets and 28 T20I scalps.

He last played an international match for Pakistan in November 2021 against Bangladesh. Most recently, Malik turned out for Quetta Gladiators in the 2025 edition of the PSL but managed just 14 runs across two innings. Over his PSL career, he has played 93 matches for four franchises, scoring 2350 runs.