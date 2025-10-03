BNB Wave Analysis 2 October 2025

BNB: ⬆️ Buy

– BNB broke resistance area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1200.00

BNB cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 1077.00 (top of the previous impulse iii) and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from June.

The breakout of the resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (c) – which today broke the recent up channel from the start of September.

Given the clear daily uptrend, BNB cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1200.00.