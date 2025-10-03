3M Helps Shape A New Age Of Nuclear Energy

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center

The global demand for energy continues to surge, driven by population growth, urbanization, energy-intensive AI models and the increasing electrification of industry and transportation. Amid this evolving energy landscape, nuclear power is emerging as a pivotal component, offering a safe, reliable, and low-carbon source of electricity. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that nuclear capacity could double by 2050 , and with advancements in reactor technologies, including small modular reactors (SMRs) and fundamentally safe designs, nuclear energy is poised to play a crucial role in meeting global demand, alongside renewables and other innovative energy solutions.

3M's long support of commercial nuclear applications

3M has supported commercial nuclear applications since 1988, delivering solutions throughout the nuclear fuel cycle . In fact, 3M is one of just a few commercial sources in the world to maintain facilities for separation of boron isotopes, offering secure, consistent supplies and products for water chemistry, neutron absorption, emergency shutdown, fuel control and fuel storage.

“3M remains a leader in providing solutions that drive energy security for the world and nuclear energy remains one of the safest and most reliable sources of power, providing a stable, low-carbon baseload of electricity to the grid,” said Stefanie Engbrocks, business director for energy solutions at 3M. “We will continue to work with our customers in the nuclear industry to advance materials science innovations that meet the growing global energy demands.”

How 3M's existing technology helps in the future

Existing 3M technology can help the industry meet upcoming advancements in nuclear reactor design and technology today, by providing enriched boron compounds, advanced metal matrix composites (AMMCs), and technical ceramics solutions that cannot be procured from any other known source in the world. 3M is ready to help shape the future of nuclear energy by working with industry leaders to apply 3M's global materials science expertise-enhancing modular reactor construction, accelerating construction, and improving material quality.

In addition to materials solutions, 3M has products to help support the safety of workers in the nuclear industry . 3M offers a comprehensive range of personal safety equipment, including respiratory protection, fall protection, and communications/hearing protection , to help enhance worker health and safety.

3M's ongoing commitment to nuclear energy

While nuclear energy is a key focus, 3M's commitment extends to broader energy solutions, including energy production, transmission and distribution, EVs and mobility solutions, the built environment and energy efficiency, and waste reduction. 3M's innovative materials and technologies are designed to deliver scalable impacts that can help shape the future of energy across the value chain.