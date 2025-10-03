Missquito, A Mosquito Control Company, Launches Newest Franchise In Rockwall, TX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKWALL, Texas, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissQuito, a women-led mosquito and pest control company, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest franchise in Rockwall, TX. The new location is owned and operated by Larry Bankston and will provide communities around Lake Ray Hubbard with customized mosquito control, flea and tick control, and general pest control services.

“My mission is to create a business that delivers exceptional service and also creates a unity vibe in the community,” said Larry,“I have a vision to donate my services to youth organizations and eventually create jobs for the young people in my community.”

Larry was drawn to the MissQuito brand for its women-led leadership and mission for community service. His franchise will provide mosquito control services and flea and tick control from March through November and year-round pest control.

“We are thrilled to welcome Larry to the MissQuito family,” said Natasha Oldham, General Manager of MissQuito.“His deep roots in Rockwall and commitment to the community make him the perfect leader to bring our mission to life in Dallas County.”

MissQuito of Rockwall is now open with hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. In addition to mosquito control, homeowners can get tick and flea control and general residential pest control.

To book a service or learn more, call (469) 897-5559 or visit

Media Contact

Media Contact Kathleen Liles at 404-997-9814