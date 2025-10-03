Missquito, A Mosquito Control Company, Launches Newest Franchise In Rockwall, TX
“My mission is to create a business that delivers exceptional service and also creates a unity vibe in the community,” said Larry,“I have a vision to donate my services to youth organizations and eventually create jobs for the young people in my community.”
Larry was drawn to the MissQuito brand for its women-led leadership and mission for community service. His franchise will provide mosquito control services and flea and tick control from March through November and year-round pest control.
“We are thrilled to welcome Larry to the MissQuito family,” said Natasha Oldham, General Manager of MissQuito.“His deep roots in Rockwall and commitment to the community make him the perfect leader to bring our mission to life in Dallas County.”
MissQuito of Rockwall is now open with hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. In addition to mosquito control, homeowners can get tick and flea control and general residential pest control.
To book a service or learn more, call (469) 897-5559 or visit
Media Contact
Media Contact Kathleen Liles at 404-997-9814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment