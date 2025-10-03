4 Signs Randy Orton Could Soon Betray Cody Rhodes And End Their WWE Alliance

Cody Rhodes' closest ally may not stay loyal for long. Here are four hints a shocking betrayal is coming.

Randy Orton's recent run has been defined by near misses. He lost the 2024 King of the Ring final to Gunther, then fell short again in 2025 against Cody Rhodes. That defeat denied him the chance to avenge his humiliation at Backlash against John Cena. Watching Rhodes succeed where he failed only deepens the frustration.

After saving Cody last week, Orton even held the WWE title in his hands for a long moment, a reminder of what he still craves. Playing second fiddle to Rhodes offers him little reward, and his hunger for the championship could push him toward betrayal.

Kevin Owens once accused Rhodes of being WWE's“Golden Boy,” claiming he escaped scrutiny others faced. Drew McIntyre echoed the sentiment, suggesting Cody cared more about himself and the Undisputed Championship than his allies.

Even Orton's feud with Rhodes before WrestleMania 41 highlighted those doubts. When multiple voices raise the same criticism, it can plant seeds of resentment. For Orton, hearing repeated claims that his friend is self‐centered may eventually convince him there is truth in them.

The 2025 King of the Ring final between Orton and Rhodes carried high stakes: a shot at John Cena's Undisputed WWE title at SummerSlam. Orton held back from punting Rhodes, while Cody targeted his injured back without hesitation. Rhodes won, regained the championship from Cena, and left Orton empty‐handed. That kind of loss, especially to a trusted ally, is difficult to forget. Friendly competition can only last so long before bitterness takes over, and Orton's predatory instincts may soon resurface.

While fans cheer Randy Orton regardless of alignment, his current babyface role offers little freshness. He already behaves like an anti‐hero, attacking referees, officials, and security without hesitation. The difference between his face and heel personas has blurred, but history shows he thrives most as a ruthless villain. With limited options left against established SmackDown heels, being tied to Rhodes' feud with The Vision risks stagnation. A heel turn against Cody would give Orton the reinvention he needs.