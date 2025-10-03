BJP Survives By Sucking Someone Else's Blood, Says MK Stalin On Karur Stampede, Alleges Political Gain

Ramanathapuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Karur stampede tragedy for political mileage, saying the party's response was driven by upcoming elections rather than "genuine concern" and added that the BJP "survives by sucking someone else's blood."

While inaugurating development projects in Ramanathapuram district, CM Stalin criticised the BJP party and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for rushing to Karur after the stampede, stating that the Centre had ignored Tamil Nadu during previous disasters.

He said,“When Tamil Nadu was struck by three major disasters, affecting thousands of people, the Union BJP Finance Minister neither visited nor provided any funds. But now, she immediately rushes to Karur. The BJP, which did not send inquiry commissions for the Manipur riots, Gujarat incidents, or the Kumbh Mela deaths, is now promptly sending a team to Karur, not out of any genuine concern for Tamil Nadu, but simply because elections are due next year.”

He further added,“They (BJP) think they can gain some political mileage out of this (Karur stampede deaths) or use it to threaten someone. The BJP is in a position where it survives by sucking someone else's blood.”

Stalin also targeted the AIADMK, accusing it of supporting a party that neglects state interests.

"The Union BJP, which neglects state interests, strips away state rights, and even thinks states should not exist, is being supported by the AIADMK. As the opposition, instead of standing firm, AIADMK has signed a bond of slavery with the BJP and reduced itself to a mere puppet. Does the BJP have an ideological basis for its support? Any grounds of public welfare? Any concern for people's interests? Or are they at least bound by any principle? Nothing at all," he added.

Sharpening his attack, Stalin called the BJP a "washing machine" for those seeking to escape accountability and described it as the "political arm of the RSS. He said,“Those who are guilty and want to escape from their wrongdoings see the BJP as a washing machine to cleanse their wrongdoings.”

"BJP is nothing but the political arm and power centre that enforces the divisive policies of the RSS across the country. Having come to power a third time with reduced public support and only the backing of a few, the BJP has begun walking even faster on the RSS path," CM Stalin said.

"RSS, which tried to murder the great leader Kamarajar, during its centenary, has only intensified its divisive activities. But history shows, and will continue to show, that it is our duty to protect the people from such forces. This mission will continue under the Dravidian Model 2.0. In the upcoming elections too, it will once again be the Dravidian Model government that wins and continues to rule," he added.

The CM also highlighted the Katchateevu issue as well as the continuous attack of the Sri Lankan army on the Tamil Nadu fishermen and said,“Can I be silent without talking about fishermen after coming to Ramanathapuram?”

He stated that his government has continuously condemned and protested against the attacks made by the Sri Lankan navy, but the Union government led by the Bhartiya Janta Party has taken no steps.

Addressing the Katchatheevu issue, he said,“We passed a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to retrieve Katchatheevu and send that resolution to the Union Government. Using that resolution, the Union BJP government should have requested the Sri Lankan government, but the BJP government is refusing to do so. The Indian Prime Minister, who went to Sri Lanka, has also refused to request the retrieval of Katchatheevu.”

MK Stalin alleged that the BJP government at the centre gets "bitter" when it comes to "Tamils and Tamil Nadu". He questioned whether the centre does not consider the problems of Tamil Nadu fishermen an important issue and asked, "Are we not Indians?""Why is the Union BJP bitter when it comes to Tamil Nadu and Tamils. I should tell you to know that how they behave against Tamils and Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu CM also accused the centre of blocking state funds for education and special schemes, He said,“Through GST our economic right went away, biased in releasing funds, no special schemes will be announced, funds for school education is not given, for the union government schemes in the name of PMs name too we should release funds, not only that, in the name NEET, NEP education growth is blocked. Kizhadi excavation findings have been blocked. Above all, Constituency Delimitation. Like this, the Union government is acting against Tamil Nadu.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)