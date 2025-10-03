Qatar Participates In Prince Naif Arab Security Award Board Of Trustees Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), participated in the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Prince Naif Award for Arab Security, which was held yesterday at the headquarters of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in Tunis.

The Qatari delegation to the meeting was headed by Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and member of the award's Board of Trustees.

The meeting addressed a number of topics related to the award, discussed proposals for its development, and made appropriate decisions regarding them.