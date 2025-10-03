First-Ever International Liberty Home Showroom Opens At Doha Design District

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: The first-ever international Liberty Home showroom outside of Britain was opened on Wednesday by Doha Design District (DDD), in collaboration with Msheireb Properties and Liberty, at the Msheireb Galleria.

The opening of the renowned British brand's signifies a new era for design in the region and providing visitors with an immersive experience that showcases Liberty's 150-year heritage of textiles and design innovation, now viewed through a distinctly Qatari perspective.

This showroom serves not only as a retail environment, but also as a platform for cultural exchange, actively participating in and supporting the local creative community. The space harmoniously combines Liberty's British artistic legacy with Qatari design elements, showcasing exclusive product lines, immersive displays, meaningful collaborations, and two specially curated artworks that have been brought to Doha specifically for the store's opening.

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said:“The opening of Liberty Home Msheireb is proud moment for Doha Design District and Msheireb Properties, as we celebrate not just the launch of a store, but the beginning of a new chapter in Doha's design journey. At Msheireb Properties, our goal has always been to foster innovation and cultural collaboration, partnering with legendary brands to create a prominent design movement in the creative heart of Doha. Hosting Liberty's first international showroom reflects our vision of positioning Msheireb Downtown as a global destination for design and heritage, while contributing to the cultural and creative pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

In homage to its environment, Liberty presents The Doha Voyage, a fashion textile collection exclusive to Qatar, inspired by the architectural character of the Design District. This collection reflects the architectural essence of the district, reinterpreting contemporary aesthetics through the lens of cultural narratives.

Inspired by the voyages of British trade ships and traditional Qatari dhow boats, window installations further enhance the launch, symbolising Liberty's commitment to cultural dialogue and design as a shared language. The installations were a collaboration with students from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), reflecting the next generation of creative talent.

Adil M-Khan, CEO of Liberty Group, said:“We are honoured to share our artistic vision for craft, fabric, interiors, beauty, and living with Msheireb Properties in Doha. As Liberty celebrates 150 years of dedication to good design, we are proud to partner with Msheireb to introduce a unique interiors destination in the heart of Doha. Together, our commitment to art and innovation is designed to delight, while expressing our gratitude to Qatari customers and to visitors from around the world.”

As part of a first-of-its-kind activation, Liberty has also transformed four rooms and suites at Mandarin Oriental, Doha, including the Baraha Presidential Suite, into immersive interior experiences that showcase the brand's design philosophy within a luxury hospitality setting. Completing the journey is the debut of the Liberty & Co Café, the brand's first-ever café concept: the menu has been thoughtfully curated to reflect a distinctly British flair, with signature dishes inspired by Liberty's iconic textile designs.