Thermochromic Material Market Set To Grow To USD 1.3 Billion By 2030: Key Trends & Innovations Revealed
EINPresswire/ -- The rising consumer preference for colored materials and the adoption of metallic pigment-based printing inks in flexible packaging are fueling the growth of the global thermochromic materials market.
According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global thermochromic materials market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% (2021β2030). The report highlights key market dynamics, leading segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional insights, and competitive landscape.
Market Drivers & Opportunities:
- Increasing demand for vibrant and durable colors presents new growth opportunities.
- Expanding applications of thermochromic inks in packaging, textiles, and coatings continue to strengthen the market outlook.
Segmental Insights
- End Use: The leuco dyes segment dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its lead. The others segment is forecast to grow at the fastest rate (CAGR of 4.0%).
- Type: Both reversible and irreversible thermochromic materials held equal market share in 2020. The irreversible segment is projected to retain dominance and grow at a CAGR of 3.4%.
- Region: Asia-Pacific led the market with nearly two-fifths of global revenue in 2020 and will likely continue its dominance. Both Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to post the fastest growth (CAGR of 3.5%).
Key Market Players:
OliKrom (France), LCR Hallcrest (U.S.), Chromatic Technologies (CTI) (U.S.), Matsui International Company (U.S.), New Prisematic Enterprise (Taiwan), Smarol Industry (China), GEMINNOV (France), Hali Industrial (China), Kolorjet (India), and Kolortek (China).
