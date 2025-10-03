403
Shreekant Patil Leads BIS India In Celebrating World Standards Day 2025 In Nashik
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Mumbai Branch Office, organized a Stakeholder Meet to commemorate World Standards Day 2025 at Enrise by Sayaji, Nashik on 27th September 2025. This year's celebrations cantered on the global theme 'Shared Vision for a Better World - Partnerships for the Goals' (SDG 17).
The event celebrating World Standards Day at Stakeholder Meet Conclave brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to deliberate on the pivotal role of standards in sustainable development, quality assurance, and international trade.
Shri Pinaki Gupta, Scientist E, Director & Head of BIS Mumbai Branch Office, inaugurated the program and emphasized BIS's commitment to supporting MSMEs through certification, testing, and awareness initiatives. He highlighted the organization's focus on creating safer, reliable products while enabling innovation, environmental sustainability, and global competitiveness.
CEng. Shreekant Patil, NIMA Committee Chairman, BIS Technical Committee Member, and Chief Guest of the event, was felicitated by Shri Pinaki Gupta with a BIS memento. In his keynote address, Patil expressed gratitude to BIS and underscored NIMA's ongoing contributions in building a strong startup ecosystem, supporting MSMEs with quality certifications such as BIS, CE, and ZED, and enabling women empowerment and skill development. He highlighted Nashik's recent achievement of becoming the highest ZED certification holder in Maharashtra, with 3,179 units certified between July and September 2025.
Patil also pledged continued support for BIS initiatives in the Nashik region, promising collaboration to expand awareness on quality standards and handholding MSMEs in achieving global competitiveness. He reiterated that fostering quality and innovation is vital in positioning India as Viksit Bharat and boosting exports to strengthen the economy.
Ms. Komal Labade, representing the District Industries Centre (DIC), Nashik, along with Shri Sheetal Patil and Shri V. Gopinath, Deputy Director General (West), BIS Western Regional Office, addressed the stakeholders on the importance of strengthening industry-government collaboration. The program concluded with a detailed presentation from the BIS Mumbai team on Conformity Assessment and Quality Ecosystem Development, followed by a vote of thanks.
The event successfully reinforced the role of partnerships and standards in advancing India's sustainable development goals while empowering industries to achieve excellence and global reach.
