US Govt Shuts Down Trump Goes Online -Very Online

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)~On Thursday morning, as thousands of federal employees stayed home and faced potential layoffs because of the government shutdown, President Donald Trump got right to work on social media.

He started by sharing praise from supporters. Then he falsely claimed that“DEMOCRATS WANT TO GIVE YOUR HEALTHCARE MONEY TO ILLEGAL ALIENS.” And then he announced that he would meet with his top budget adviser to figure out where to make permanent cuts to federal programmes that“are a political SCAM.”

All that was before 8 am, just one flurry in a blizzard of online commentary from the president as the government shutdown entered a second day. Like so many other times when he's faced complex crises with no easy solutions, Trump seems determined to post his way through it.

The stream of invective and trolling has been remarkable even for a 79-year-old president who is as chronically online as any member of Gen Z. His style is mirrored by the rest of his administration, which so far seems more interested in mocking and pummeling Democrats than negotiating with them.

Government websites feature pop-up messages blaming“the Radical Left” for the shutdown, an unusually political message for ostensibly nonpartisan agencies.

When reporters email the White House press office, they receive an automated reply blaming slow answers on“staff shortages resulting from the Democrat Shutdown.”

Trump's White House is accustomed to take-no-prisoners political messaging, continuing its aggressive style from last year's campaign that critics describe as callous and vindictive. The administration rarely misses an opportunity to get under the skin of its opponents.

The president took a similar online approach to the last government shutdown, which began in December 2018 and lasted until January 2019 during his first term in office. On the 30th day of that shutdown, Politico tallied 40 tweets from Trump, including a complaint that then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was acting“so irrationally” and gratitude for federal employees for“working so hard for your Country and not getting paid.”

Back then, Trump took most of the blame, with an Associated Press-NORC poll showing about 7 in 10 Americans saying he had“a great deal” or“quite a bit” of responsibility. He ultimately backed down from his demand for border wall funding, signed legislation allowing the government to reopen.

It remains to be seen who will face the most blowback this time. Democrats say they won't vote for any spending legislation unless it extends health care subsidies, used to purchase insurance through the Affordable Care Act, that are scheduled to expire at the end of the year.

Republicans accuse them of being obstructionist, insisting that government operations should be funded while other policies are negotiated separately.

A recent New York Times/Siena poll, which was conducted before the shutdown began, found slightly more registered voters would blame Trump and Republicans in Congress than Democrats. About one-third said they'd blame both sides equally.

There was another red flag for Trump in a one-day text message poll conducted October 1 by the Washington Post. The results showed 47 per cent of Americans saying they thought the president and Republicans in Congress are mainly to blame, compared with 30 per cent saying that of Democrats in Congress.

Trump appears determined to move the needle - or at least blow off some steam - with his account on Truth Social, a social media platform founded by Trump after he was banned from Twitter following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

The presidential trolling began on Monday after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries met with Trump and Republicans at the White House. Trump posted a deepfake video of the lawmakers, with Schumer saying,“nobody likes Democrats anymore.” Jeffries was depicted with a cartoon sombrero and mustache.

“It's a disgusting video, and we're going to continue to make clear that bigotry will get you nowhere,” Jeffries said on MSNBC this week.