Qatar, Algeria Hold Round Of Political Consultations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The second round of political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs in the State of Qatar and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria was held in the Algerian capital. HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi, headed the Qatari side, while the Algerian side was headed by Secretary-General of Algeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Lounes Magramane. The consultations round focused on the two countries' co-operation relations and ways to further strengthen and expand them.
