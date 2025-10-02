403
EU Welcomes Trump's Plan To End War In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The European Union welcomed on Thursday US President Donald Trump's proposed plan for ending the war in the Gaza Strip.
In a statement issued by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on behalf of the EU Member States, the EU considered President Trump's plan "a way out of this devastating conflict" through an immediate ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages, and the delivery of full humanitarian assistance to the Strip, with a central role for the UN and its agencies.
It expressed its support for the principles outlined by the plan regarding a demilitarised Hamas with no role in future governance, ensuring that Gaza will not be occupied and that Palestinians will not be displaced, while stressing the need for respect of international law, including international humanitarian law.
The statement added that transitional arrangements should pave the way for lasting and sustainable peace through a credible political horizon towards Palestinian statehood and the two-state solution, based on principles endorsed by the majority of UN Member States.
It also referred to the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held on September 22 at the initiative of France and Saudi Arabia.
The EU reaffirmed its readiness to make a valuable contribution to this plan, given its consistent commitment to the Palestinian people, support for regional integration, and for a reformed Palestinian Authority in view of its return to Gaza.
It further expressed its willingness to cooperate with regional partners to work jointly on the next steps.
The EU underlined that "there is no military solution to this conflict," calling on all parties to seize this opportunity and engage constructively to end the tragedy in Gaza and begin the process of building a better future. (end)
