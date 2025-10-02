Pharmacorp Closes Acquisitions Of Three Pharmacies Across Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisitions of three community pharmacy businesses, two located in Western Canada and one located in Eastern Canada (collectively, the“”).

Western Canada Acquisitions

PharmaCorp has closed its previously announced acquisitions of two PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies located in Western Canada, one of which includes the associated lands and building. The aggregate purchase price for these two acquisitions was $3,400,000, subject to customary adjustments (the“ Western Purchase Price ”). In accordance with the agreements, 75% of the Western Purchase Price was satisfied with cash on hand and 25% was satisfied by the issuance of common shares of PharmaCorp (the“ Common Shares ”). The deemed price for the Common Shares was equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV during the ten (10) trading day period ending at the close of business on the third business day prior to the closing date.

Eastern Canada Acquisition

PharmaCorp has also closed its previously announced acquisition of a PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacy located in Eastern Canada. The purchase price for this acquisition was $5,300,000, subject to customary adjustments (the“ Eastern Purchase Price ”). The Eastern Purchase Price was satisfied by cash on hand and available funds under the Corporation's credit facility.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Acquisitions.

“These transactions reflect the continued momentum of our disciplined growth strategy and the strength of our strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada,” said Alan Simpson, Executive Chair of PharmaCorp.“With the addition of these three strong community pharmacies in both Western and Eastern Canada, we are expanding our national footprint, preserving independent legacies, and delivering continuity of care for patients. We intend to remain active on the acquisition front in the months ahead.”

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp currently operates seven PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies in Canada and will continue to acquire PharmaChoice Canada branded pharmacies as they come to market in conjunction with its strategic alliance agreement with PharmaChoice Canada. The Corporation will also acquire independently owned non-PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies in Canada, and thereafter, continue to operate such acquired pharmacies under a PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Alan Simpson

Suite #203, 303 Wellman Lane, Saskatoon, SK S7T 0J1 ‎

Tel: (306) 536-3771

