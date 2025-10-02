Digital Education Boost: NIELIT University Goes Online, Five New Centres Opened
New Delhi [India]: Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday launched the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Digital University (NDU) platform in New Delhi and inaugurated five new NIELIT centres across the country. The NIELIT Digital University aims to make digital learning accessible to students across India, including those in villages and remote areas. The platform is designed to provide training and courses tailored to the needs of various industries, helping young people prepare for jobs in the digital economy. Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology, Vaishnaw said, "We have been working on making a digital university version of the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) about three years ago. I am very happy to share that today, the dream of making NIELIT a digital university has turned into reality."
Five New NIELIT Centres
Along with the digital university platform, the Minister also announced the inauguration of five new NIELIT centres. These centres have been set up in Odisha, Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Daman, Mizoram and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. According to the Minister, these centres will further strengthen digital learning and create opportunities for students in different parts of the country. Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Vaishnaw said,“The focus of the NIELIT digital university will be to provide the education that is needed by the industry. It's a dream of a Prime Minister to take education to every smallest part of the village in the country and when it is a digital university it will be able to reach out to remote areas of the country.” The launch of the digital university and the opening of new centres are part of the government's larger plan to make education more inclusive by using technology. With this, students from rural and far-off areas are expected to get equal opportunities to learn digital skills that can help them in future careers.
