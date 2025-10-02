Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:25 AM EST - Enbridge Inc. : Announced the following executive leadership changes, effective January 1, 2026. Cynthia Hansen, Executive Vice President and President, Gas Transmission, has decided to retire on January 1, 2027. To ensure a smooth transition, Ms. Hansen will move into a Special Advisor to the CEO role beginning January 1, 2026. Enbridge Inc. shares T are trading up $0.35 at $69.51.

