Tinygemsbreaks Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: BINI) Signs Agreement To Supply Mullen Evs For Fedex ISP Fleets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ: BINI) , an electric vehicle manufacturer, announced it has signed an agreement with Ariel Fleet Holdings for 30 Mullen THREE EV trucks and four Mullen ONE EV cargo vans to be deployed with FedEx Independent Service Providers, Advanced Logistics Systems, and Springbok Holdings across North Carolina, Virginia, and the mid-Atlantic region. The deal underscores growing adoption of Bollinger's commercial EV lineup-including the Mullen ONE, Mullen THREE, and Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab-all certified to U.S. federal safety, EPA, and CARB standards for clean transportation solutions.

To view the full press release, visit

About Bollinger Innovations

Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ: BINI) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with a U.S. based vehicle manufacturing facility located in Tunica, Mississippi. Both the ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are available for sale in the U.S. The Company's commercial dealer network consists of six dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Mid-Atlantic markets.

Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, is an established EV truck company of Bollinger Innovations. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer network with over 50 locations across the United States for sales and service support.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BINI are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TinyGems

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TinyGems is powered by IBN