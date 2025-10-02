American Institutes For Research Education Experts To Present At The Society For Research On Educational Effectiveness 2025 Annual Conference
AIR experts will share their work across a variety of topics, including the evaluation of math problem-solving interventions; reducing learning gaps; strengthening the special education teacher workforce; evaluating the cost of education; and more. Built around the theme,“Education in Context: Research, Systems, and the Future of Evidence-Based Change,” the conference will bring together education researchers, policy leaders and professionals from around the country.
AIR is a Silver Conference Sponsor and will have a booth available in the Exhibitor Hall. Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in Central Daylight Time). Learn more about all conference presentations and activities on the conference website .
Wednesday, October 8
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Workshop: Participant Management to Maximize Implementation and Scaling
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 4 and 9
AIR Presenter/Author: Amelia Auchstetter
3:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Paper Presentation: Evaluating the Effect of Texas's Mandatory Financial Aid Application Requirement on Student Postsecondary Outcomes
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 4 and 9
AIR Presenters/Authors: Alberto Guzman-Alvarez, Molly Cain, and Tamara Linkow
Thursday, October 9
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Paper Presentation: Innovative and Iterative Evaluation Studies: Bridging Educational Contexts and Experimental Evidence to Improve Math Learning Experiences
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Crystal
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ryan Williams and Toni Smith
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Poster Session: How Did School Districts Support Learning Recovery? Evidence from A Research-Practice-Partnership
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Exhibit Hall (Section A)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Niu Gao
Poster Session: Factor Structure of Learning with Others: Associations with Middle School Social Studies Knowledge
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Exhibit Hall (Section A)
AIR Presenters/Authors: Alida Hudson and Lauren Artzi
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Paper Presentation: Context Matters: Lessons from Designing, Implementing, and Evaluating a Kindergarten Transition Approach in Flint Michigan
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 7
AIR Presenters/Authors: Eboni Howard , Danielle Riser , Leanne Elliott, and Hans Bos
3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Paper Presentation: Evidence on Team-based Teaching Models in Arizona
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 6
AIR Presenter/Author: Dan Goldhaber
Paper Presentation: Transitional Kindergarten Expansion as an Opportunity to Reduce School Segregation
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 7
AIR Presenters/Authors: Karen Manship and Austin Gragson
Panel : Just Keep Swimming: Critical Research Amidst the Storm
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 10
AIR Presenter/Author: Sarah Peko-Spicer
Friday, October 10
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Paper Presentation: A National RCT of the Impact of Public Montessori Schools on Early Childhood Outcomes
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 5 and 8
AIR Presenter/Author: Karen Manship
Panel: How Climate Change is Impacting Education Research, Policy, and Practice
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 7
AIR Presenter/Author: Allison Gilmour
Paper Presentation: Does Access to Real-World Math Lessons Affect Middle School Teachers' Use of Inquiry-Based Instruction?
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 12
AIR Presenter/Author: Amelia Auchstetter
2:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Panel: Selective Reporting Bias in Meta-Analyses with Dependent Effect Sizes
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 5 and 8
AIR Presenters/Authors: Martyna Citkowicz and Melissa Rodgers
Saturday, October 11
8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Paper Presentation: Evaluating the Impact of the Increasing College Access Network
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 4 and 9
AIR Presenters/Authors: Uttara Balakrishnan and Kristina Zeiser
10:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
Paper Presentation: Understanding the Cost of Providing Adequate Educational Opportunity in Oregon
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 7
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jesse Levin , Christopher Brooks, and Brad Salvato
Panel: From Crayons to Cap and Gown: Three Randomized Trials Generating Evidence to Support Students' Social Emotional Learning from Pre-K to Grade 12
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 10
AIR Presenters/Authors: Yibing Li , Katie Dahlke , and Yinmei Wan
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Panel: Measuring and Strengthening the Special Education Teacher Workforce: Results from the SPARC Center, Project RESPECT, and Project SUSTAIN
Location: Palmer House Hilton – Crystal
AIR Presenters/Authors: Allison Gilmour
About AIR
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health, and the workforce. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment