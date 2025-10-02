American Institutes For Research Education Experts To Present At The Society For Research On Educational Effectiveness 2025 Annual Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arlington, Va., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2025 Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE) conference. The conference will be held October 8-11, 2025, at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL.

AIR experts will share their work across a variety of topics, including the evaluation of math problem-solving interventions; reducing learning gaps; strengthening the special education teacher workforce; evaluating the cost of education; and more. Built around the theme,“Education in Context: Research, Systems, and the Future of Evidence-Based Change,” the conference will bring together education researchers, policy leaders and professionals from around the country.

AIR is a Silver Conference Sponsor and will have a booth available in the Exhibitor Hall. Sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in Central Daylight Time). Learn more about all conference presentations and activities on the conference website .



Wednesday, October 8

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Workshop: Participant Management to Maximize Implementation and Scaling

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 4 and 9

AIR Presenter/Author: Amelia Auchstetter

3:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Paper Presentation: Evaluating the Effect of Texas's Mandatory Financial Aid Application Requirement on Student Postsecondary Outcomes

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 4 and 9

AIR Presenters/Authors: Alberto Guzman-Alvarez, Molly Cain, and Tamara Linkow



Thursday, October 9

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Paper Presentation: Innovative and Iterative Evaluation Studies: Bridging Educational Contexts and Experimental Evidence to Improve Math Learning Experiences

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Crystal

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ryan Williams and Toni Smith



10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Poster Session: How Did School Districts Support Learning Recovery? Evidence from A Research-Practice-Partnership

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Exhibit Hall (Section A)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Niu Gao

Poster Session: Factor Structure of Learning with Others: Associations with Middle School Social Studies Knowledge

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Exhibit Hall (Section A)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Alida Hudson and Lauren Artzi



12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Paper Presentation: Context Matters: Lessons from Designing, Implementing, and Evaluating a Kindergarten Transition Approach in Flint Michigan

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 7

AIR Presenters/Authors: Eboni Howard , Danielle Riser , Leanne Elliott, and Hans Bos



3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Paper Presentation: Evidence on Team-based Teaching Models in Arizona

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 6

AIR Presenter/Author: Dan Goldhaber

Paper Presentation: Transitional Kindergarten Expansion as an Opportunity to Reduce School Segregation

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 7

AIR Presenters/Authors: Karen Manship and Austin Gragson

Panel : Just Keep Swimming: Critical Research Amidst the Storm

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 10

AIR Presenter/Author: Sarah Peko-Spicer



Friday, October 10

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Paper Presentation: A National RCT of the Impact of Public Montessori Schools on Early Childhood Outcomes

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 5 and 8

AIR Presenter/Author: Karen Manship

Panel: How Climate Change is Impacting Education Research, Policy, and Practice

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 7

AIR Presenter/Author: Allison Gilmour

Paper Presentation: Does Access to Real-World Math Lessons Affect Middle School Teachers' Use of Inquiry-Based Instruction?

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 12

AIR Presenter/Author: Amelia Auchstetter



2:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Panel: Selective Reporting Bias in Meta-Analyses with Dependent Effect Sizes

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 5 and 8

AIR Presenters/Authors: Martyna Citkowicz and Melissa Rodgers



Saturday, October 11

8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Paper Presentation: Evaluating the Impact of the Increasing College Access Network

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 4 and 9

AIR Presenters/Authors: Uttara Balakrishnan and Kristina Zeiser



10:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Paper Presentation: Understanding the Cost of Providing Adequate Educational Opportunity in Oregon

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 7

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jesse Levin , Christopher Brooks, and Brad Salvato

Panel: From Crayons to Cap and Gown: Three Randomized Trials Generating Evidence to Support Students' Social Emotional Learning from Pre-K to Grade 12

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Salon 10

AIR Presenters/Authors: Yibing Li , Katie Dahlke , and Yinmei Wan



12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Panel: Measuring and Strengthening the Special Education Teacher Workforce: Results from the SPARC Center, Project RESPECT, and Project SUSTAIN

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Crystal

AIR Presenters/Authors: Allison Gilmour



About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health, and the workforce. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 ...