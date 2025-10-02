Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belgium Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Arrest Of Citizens On Flotilla


2025-10-02 10:05:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced on Thursday that he summoned the Israeli ambassador to Belgium in protest over the arrest of seven Belgian citizens who were on board the "Global Sumud Flotilla" heading to Gaza.
Speaking in a plenary session at the Belgian Parliament, Prevot said, "The way the ship was intercepted and the location where the incident occurred in international waters is unacceptable, which is why I decided to summon the Israeli ambassador."
He added that the Belgian Foreign Ministry had contacted the flotilla representatives in Belgium to discuss possible measures, noting that the arrested Belgian citizens would likely be transferred to the port of Ashdod, before being taken to a detention center. (end)
MENAFN02102025000071011013ID1110142552

