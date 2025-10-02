403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belgium Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Arrest Of Citizens On Flotilla
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced on Thursday that he summoned the Israeli ambassador to Belgium in protest over the arrest of seven Belgian citizens who were on board the "Global Sumud Flotilla" heading to Gaza.
Speaking in a plenary session at the Belgian Parliament, Prevot said, "The way the ship was intercepted and the location where the incident occurred in international waters is unacceptable, which is why I decided to summon the Israeli ambassador."
He added that the Belgian Foreign Ministry had contacted the flotilla representatives in Belgium to discuss possible measures, noting that the arrested Belgian citizens would likely be transferred to the port of Ashdod, before being taken to a detention center. (end)
arn
Speaking in a plenary session at the Belgian Parliament, Prevot said, "The way the ship was intercepted and the location where the incident occurred in international waters is unacceptable, which is why I decided to summon the Israeli ambassador."
He added that the Belgian Foreign Ministry had contacted the flotilla representatives in Belgium to discuss possible measures, noting that the arrested Belgian citizens would likely be transferred to the port of Ashdod, before being taken to a detention center. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment