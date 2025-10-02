U.S. OTC Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$48.61 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$93.52 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|United States
U.S. OTC CGM Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
- Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million) Market Dynamics Market Drivers Analysis Market Restraints Analysis U.S. OTC CGM Devices Market Analysis Tools Porter's Analysis PESTEL Analysis
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories Dexcom Inc.
U.S. OTC Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report Segmentation
User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Non-diabetic Prediabetic Diabetic
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Lifestyle Wellness Diabetes Monitoring
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Company Website Retailers
U.S. OTC Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
