U.S. OTC Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. OTC Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Users (Non-Diabetic, Prediabetic, Diabetic), by Application (Lifestyle Wellness, Diabetes Monitoring), by Sales Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The U.S. OTC continuous glucose monitoring devices market size was estimated at USD 48.61 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 93.52 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2033.

The rising adoption of lifestyle wellness devices, including continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) to ease diabetes management, and the easy access to wearable health tools are fueling demand. For instance, in 2024, more than 44% of American adults adopted wearable health tools for disease monitoring and management.



Additionally, in the coming 5 to 10 years, the adoption rate is expected to reach 50% among elderly Americans. The growing geriatric population and sedentary lifestyles contribute to the disease burden, imposing the development of advanced monitoring solutions such as CGM. Furthermore, expanding healthcare infrastructure and distribution of CGM devices through e-commerce without a prescription would ease accessibility. Technological advancements like sensor accuracy, app integration, and data sharing further support market growth across urban and semi-urban areas.

As of 2025, nearly 38 million American adults are diagnosed with diabetes, marking 11.5% of the total adult population in the U.S. Furthermore, around 97 million adults are prediabetic in the country. Obesity and a sedentary lifestyle are the major contributing factors to the prevalence of diabetes. Continued surge in type 2 diabetes cases and growing awareness of early diagnoses are likely to boost the demand for OTC CGM devices in the U.S.

Newly introduced OTC CGM devices are suggested to be used by type 2 diabetes that are not on insulin. As type 2 diabetes does not get the insurance for prescription CGM, OTC comes in as a help. OTC CGM sells at an affordable rate and without a prescription. Although the OTC CGMs are not covered by insurance, the HAS/FSA funds are generally accepted.

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the industry across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes: