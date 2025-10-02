Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Receives IMF Director

2025-10-02 07:04:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday at Bayan Palace the Managing Director and Chairperson of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, and the accompanying delegation.
The meeting discussed cooperation between Kuwait and the IMF and ways to enhance commercial expansion, economic growth, and Kuwait's ambitious economic aspirations.
The Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, attended the meeting. (end)
