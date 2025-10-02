President Tokayev Lauds Inaugural AI Research University In Kazakhstan
The president emphasized that these initiatives will form the core of a unified AI ecosystem.
“Alem can be called a factory of ideas and innovation. Kazakhstan is open to all forms of collaboration in this field. We also plan to launch a second supercomputer cluster in our country,” he said.
Tokayev emphasized that artificial intelligence must be leveraged solely for the advancement and welfare of humankind.
“Human well-being comes first. Alem is intended to become a global center where AI technologies are implemented efficiently and ethically. It is very important to use AI technology responsibly,” he noted.
The president added that establishing the university and launching the Alem center represents a historic step for Kazakhstan in advancing digital technologies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment