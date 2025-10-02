President Tokayev Lauds Inaugural AI Research University In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has established its first research university in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and opened the International AI Center Alem, the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum in Astana, Trend reports.

The president emphasized that these initiatives will form the core of a unified AI ecosystem.

“Alem can be called a factory of ideas and innovation. Kazakhstan is open to all forms of collaboration in this field. We also plan to launch a second supercomputer cluster in our country,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized that artificial intelligence must be leveraged solely for the advancement and welfare of humankind.

“Human well-being comes first. Alem is intended to become a global center where AI technologies are implemented efficiently and ethically. It is very important to use AI technology responsibly,” he noted.

The president added that establishing the university and launching the Alem center represents a historic step for Kazakhstan in advancing digital technologies.