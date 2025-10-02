New World Group Strengthens Middle East-Asia Strategy With Appointment Of Mazen Al Tamimi
Over the past decade, NWG has established itself as a gateway for Gulf capital into Asia and Europe, creating cross-border investment flows and partnerships. The firm has built a global reach, originating and structuring opportunities across its portfolio companies, while positioning itself at the forefront of private markets and the digital economy.
Al Tamimi brings more than 30 years of experience in the Gulf as a senior executive, board member, and advisor to leading families. His presence on the Board strengthens NWG’s ability to engage with regional partners and ensures the firm remains closely aligned with the priorities of Gulf institutions and family capital.
He joins a strong Board that includes:
● Adam Sadiq - Co-Founder and CEO, leading NWG’s expansion East-West.
● Lena Tan - Managing Director, with four decades of Asia-Pacific and global markets experience.
● Zeiad Idris - Co-Founder of NWG and CEO of Algbra.
Adam Sadiq, CEO of NWG, said:
“Mazen brings not only experience but also trusted relationships and cultural insight built over decades. His appointment reinforces our commitment to the Gulf, ensuring we remain a partner of choice for families and institutions seeking global growth opportunities.”
Mazen Al Tamimi added:
“NWG’s vision of connecting Gulf capital with Asian growth is both compelling and timely. I look forward to supporting the firm’s strategy and helping strengthen its partnerships with the families and institutions that are shaping the region’s future.”
