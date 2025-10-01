Health Minister Meets Several Counterparts, Delegation Heads At Global Summit

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud has held separate meetings with Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population of Egypt; Dr Jaleela bint al-Sayed Jawad Hasan, Minister of Health of Bahrain; Dr Rakan Nasreddine, Minister of Public Health of Lebanon; Erkin Checheybaev, Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan; Michael Damianos, Minister of Health of Cyprus; and Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Co-ordination of Pakistan.

All are currently visiting the country to participate in the recently concluded 'Sixth Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit', hosted by Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Public Health. Al-Mahmoud also met with Ferdinand Lahnstein, Netherlands ambassador to Qatar.

During the meetings, discussions focused on strengthening co-operation between Qatar and their respective countries in the health sector, in addition to reviewing key topics addressed by the summit.

Al-Mahmoud also met with Dr Hanan Balkhy, World Health Organisation (WHO) regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMRO). The meeting discussed enhancing co-operation between Qatar and the WHO, in addition to reviewing the main topics covered at the summit.