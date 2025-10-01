Health Minister Meets Several Counterparts, Delegation Heads At Global Summit
All are currently visiting the country to participate in the recently concluded 'Sixth Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit', hosted by Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Public Health. Al-Mahmoud also met with Ferdinand Lahnstein, Netherlands ambassador to Qatar.
During the meetings, discussions focused on strengthening co-operation between Qatar and their respective countries in the health sector, in addition to reviewing key topics addressed by the summit.
Al-Mahmoud also met with Dr Hanan Balkhy, World Health Organisation (WHO) regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMRO). The meeting discussed enhancing co-operation between Qatar and the WHO, in addition to reviewing the main topics covered at the summit.
