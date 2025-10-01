New Historical Adventure Novel:“The Adventures Of Nagel Of Ancient Babylonia” By Wilma R. Forester Captures The Spirit Of Survival, Friendship, And Hope

Author Wilma R. Forester takes readers on an unforgettable journey to ancient Mesopotamia in her richly illustrated novel, The Adventures of Nagel of Ancient Babylonia. Blending imaginative storytelling with carefully researched history, Forester delivers a powerful coming-of-age tale that resonates with readers of all ages. Watch her Author Interview !

Set in 1400 BC, the story follows Nagel, a boy whose life is marked by hardship, homelessness, and slavery. In a land of danger and uncertainty, Nagel's survival depends not only on his resilience but also on the loyalty of friends and the strength of his bond with animals-especially horses. Alongside Jarro, his blind companion, and Neo, his faithful black horse, Nagel's journey is filled with trials that test his courage, character, and will to belong in a world that often seems against him.

Forester's original illustrations-designed to resemble ancient mosaics and paintings-bring depth and authenticity to the story, immersing readers in the atmosphere of Babylonian culture. Her writing, marked by witty sayings and genuine human emotion, captures the universal struggles of identity, friendship, and hope. She dedicates this book to her sons, grandsons, and great-grandsons-and to the free spirit of young boys and girls the world over. Through Nagel's trials and triumphs, readers are reminded that courage and honor can be found even in the harshest of times

According to The US Review of Books, Forester's work highlights“the triumph of the human spirit,” noting that the needs and desires of humanity remain the same regardless of time or place. Though fictional, the book's historical grounding and emotional truth make Nagel's story feel as though it could have truly taken place.

Engaging, inspiring, and beautifully illustrated, The Adventures of Nagel of Ancient Babylonia is a must-read for fans of historical fiction, adventure, and timeless tales of resilience.

The Adventures of Nagel of Ancient Babylonia is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble .