LED Lighting Market Growth Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring Acuity Brands, Koninklijke Philips, Emerson Electric, Hubbell, Daktronics, Dialight, LSI Industries, And Samsung

LED Lighting Market is expected to reach US$ 171.13 billion in 2033 from US$ 71.74 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 10.14% from 2025 to 2033. Among the key drivers driving the market are the increasing need for affordable and energy-efficient lighting solutions, growing public concerns about the environment, and encouraging government attempts to lower emissions.



LEDs are semiconductors that, when an electric current flows through them, emit light. Because LED lights use less energy than conventional incandescent and fluorescent lights, they are being used more and more in a variety of industries worldwide. Compared to conventional lights, they frequently last up to 25,000 hours or longer, which is a much longer lifespan. Additionally, because they don't contain mercury, they are more environmentally friendly.

For instance, Syska Group unveiled brand-new LED track lighting in March 2023. These lights are perfect for creating a radiant environment in any space because they are designed to provide ambient and luminous illumination. An affordable and energy-efficient substitute for outdated lighting options is provided by these lighting systems.

Energy-efficient lighting options, including LED lights, are becoming more popular as customer worries about the environment grow. Furthermore, the demand for LED lighting is rising dramatically on a global scale due to its longer lifespan and lower energy use. In addition, the growing demand for visually beautiful and adaptable lighting solutions in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors is anticipated to support the market for LED lighting.

The market for LED lighting is expanding internationally, with North America and Europe seeing the highest demand because of laws and energy-saving measures. Because of its manufacturing base and quick uptake in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, the Asia-Pacific region - led by China - has the biggest market. Urbanization and sustainable development initiatives are driving growth in Latin America and the Middle East. Africa is experiencing sluggish growth and infrastructure issues.

Growth Drivers for the LED Lighting Market

Growing Individual Concerns About the Environment

The market for LED lighting solutions is being further stimulated by the growing usage of LED lighting due to the growing environmental consciousness among people and government bodies. Sustainable lighting options that help to lessen environmental pollution are becoming more and more popular. In light of this, some major manufacturers are launching energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lighting options. For example, Signify Malaysia launched an extensive line of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lighting products for the Malaysian market in July 2023. Among these were solar lighting systems and Philips Ultra Efficient LEDs. With its sophisticated LED design and optics technology, Philips Ultra Efficient LED offers a line of LED tubes and bulbs that use 60% less energy than typical LED products in the same category.

Additionally, it might provide more than 3.5 times the lifetime utilization and up to 50,000 hours of light. Accordingly, a variety of solar products, including solar wall lights, solar flood lights, solar garden or landscape lighting devices, and others, are available in the Philips Solar Lighting line. In a similar vein, governments everywhere are investing heavily in implementing environmentally friendly lighting options and modernizing the lighting infrastructure. In June 2023, for example, U.S. government agencies partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support energy improvements in K-12 schools around the country. They have provided US$178 million in funding. This funding enabled these educational institutions to carry out initiatives aimed at cutting emissions, decreasing energy costs, and creating improved LED lighting solutions.

Growing Need for Cost-effective and Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions

The demand for LED lighting is mostly being driven by the growing need for affordable and energy-efficient lighting solutions among the general public worldwide. LEDs save a substantial amount of energy since they convert a larger percentage of electrical energy into light. Around the world, people and government officials are paying attention to energy efficiency. The demand for LED lighting is being driven by the widespread use of LED lighting solutions by numerous prominent companies. The market for LED lights is also being further stimulated by the numerous steps being taken by relevant regulatory bodies in various emerging countries to create sustainable and energy-efficient cities.

For instance, the GSMA predicted that by 2025, China might have about 4.1 billion IoT connections, or nearly one-third of all IoT connections globally. Accordingly, in February 2023, Signify provided a smart street lighting system to the German municipality of Eichenzell, assisting them in becoming a future-proof smart city. Eichenzell was able to support future 5G densification and next-generation IoT applications because to its BrightSites solution. Denote LED lighting that has been installed and is controlled by the Interact City System. From a single dashboard, Eichenzell is able to continuously monitor and control every light.

Additionally, GE Lighting, a Savant subsidiary, stated in January 2023 that Cync, its smart home ecosystem, would be expanded. With the launch of its full Dynamic Effects entertainment array, Cync offered 16 million presets, colors, personalized light displays, music syncing on-device, and more. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that such measures would increase the market share of LED lighting.

The market will grow as a result of more government regulations and incentives for energy-efficient LED lighting solutions.

The progressive phase-out of inefficient lighting technologies and the adoption of energy-efficient alternatives, such LEDs, are required by the strict energy efficiency requirements and regulations that many governments throughout the world have implemented. Governments are encouraging businesses and individuals to convert to LED lighting by providing a range of incentives, such as tax credits and rebates, in addition to legislation. By lowering the initial cost of LED fixtures and serving as a powerful adoption incentive, these incentives propel market expansion and quicken the shift to more environmentally friendly lighting options. Additionally, manufacturers are spending money on research and development to provide more economical and efficient LED solutions in response to rising demand, which is propelling the market's expansion.

The Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs (UJALA) Program, for example, distributed 360 million LED bulbs in January 2022, which is equal to more than 47 billion kWh. The installation of these LEDs reduced CO2 emissions by 37 million tons per year. By increasing the market recognition of energy-saving LED bulbs, the UJALA goal is anticipated to lower the country's energy usage at the start of the program.

Challenges in the LED Lighting Market

LED lighting systems' higher initial deployment costs could impede market expansion.

The level of awareness for LED systems has significantly increased in recent years. The basic cost of buying one of these systems, however, is higher than that of the conventional CFL lighting systems that are now on the market. The initial retail cost of the entire system was raised by the significant expenses associated with the transmitters, diodes, and capacitors that make up these systems. Additionally, suburban consumers have financial difficulties when it comes to installing the newest LED lights and replacing existing lighting systems with LED alternatives. In the end, this will impede the global market's advancement. As a result, the increased cost of these systems will restrain the expansion of the LED lighting market.

Compatibility with existing infrastructure

In the market for LED lighting, compatibility with current infrastructure is a major hurdle. It is challenging to incorporate modern LED solutions without requiring significant changes because many older buildings and systems still utilize conventional lighting technologies. Specialized adapters, drivers, or controllers are frequently needed for retrofitting these systems, which can increase complexity and costs. Further complicating the shift is the possibility that older electrical configurations cannot accommodate the energy-efficient requirements or dimming capabilities of more recent LED lighting.

