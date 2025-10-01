Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-01 10:09:10
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. : Announced today that Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna, will participate in the ROTH 4th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference, taking place at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on October 8-9. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.98.

