Kyrgyzstan Rings In Changes With Mobile Donations For Election Campaigns
The proposal emerged during a meeting of the Interbank Payment System Council at the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, which brought together representatives from commercial banks. The discussion focused on expanding digital financial infrastructure, with one agenda item covering "the possibility of making voluntary donations to election funds through mobile applications."
This initiative aligns with Kyrgyzstan's broader push toward financial digitization. The country has witnessed remarkable growth in digital payment adoption, with active e-wallets surging to 3.5 million – a 28.8 percent increase compared to the previous year.
The council addressed several key digital payment initiatives:
Integration of government and municipal services into mobile applications and e-wallets
Expansion of QR-code payment systems compliant with national tax legislation
Development of merchant payment infrastructure across Kyrgyzstan
Implementation of Open API and ISO 20022 standards in payment systems
The proposal for mobile political donations represents a significant development in campaign financing, potentially transforming how political parties raise funds ahead of the parliamentary elections.
