$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alexander Gillespie

Alexander Gillespie


2025-09-30 07:05:41
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Profile Articles Activity

I work primarily in international law, with specialties in international environmental; and the laws of war/international humanitarian law.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Education
  • 1988 Auckland University, and Nottingham University, LLB; LLM (Hon) and Ph.D

The Conversation

MENAFN30092025000199003603ID1110133121

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search