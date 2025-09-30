Total Voting Rights
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
30 SEPTEMBER 2025
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 September 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 303,914,083 Ordinary Shares, which remains unchanged since the prior month.
There are no shares held in Treasury.
The total number of voting rights of the Company is 303,914,083. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Company Secretary
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group
0203 667 8100
Legal Disclaimer:
