Deep Dive Into Vertical Farming Intelligence Report 2025: Investment, Patents And Climate Resilience Drive Growth Despite Consumer Perception Challenges
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Deep Dive into Vertical Farming" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides an overview of the vertical farming theme. It identifies the crops currently grown in vertical farms, the technologies aiding implementation, and the current leaders. It also provides case studies and predicts what's next for the vertical farming theme.
Vertical farming is a method of growing crops indoors in vertically stacked layers. It often incorporates controlled environmental conditions and technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics. It can increase food security and decrease agricultural systems' emissions and water intensity.
Vertical farming has struggled to gain traction up until now, but investment and adoption will increase over the next five years. Venture financing activity has been growing, as have patent filings. Climate resilience and reducing reliance on food imports will be key drivers of vertical farming. A significant challenge will be consumer perceptions; sellers of vertically farmed produce should emphasize its health and sustainability benefits.
- Challenges like lack of land, climate change, growing populations, and rising input costs are impacting the agricultural sector. Vertical farming can help alleviate these challenges by reducing reliance on expensive inputs, using less space, and creating circular agriculture systems. Understand this important and disruptive theme with our latest Deep Dive report.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary What is Vertical Farming? How Vertical Farming Will Address Agricultural Challenges Case Studies The Future of Vertical Farming Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology Contact the Publisher
Companies Featured
- Planet Farms Fischer Farms Dyson Farming LettUs Grow Eden Green L'Oreal Da Vittorio Marks & Spencer Pure Impact AutoStore Technology Stacked IP Airiel Scientific Innovations University of Arizona Oishii Farm GreenWave Nemo's Garden
