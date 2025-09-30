RIKAZ Breaks Ground On Visionary“Khuzama Hills” 600,000 Sqm Development

EINPresswire/ -- RIKAZ, Saudi Arabia's leading real estate developer, today unveiled Khuzama Hills, a game-changing 600,000+ square meter residential and investment destination poised to redefine urban living in the Aseer region. This landmark project signals a new era of development excellence, positioning Aseer as the Kingdom's next major growth hub while delivering unprecedented opportunities for citizens and investors alike.This project stands as the cornerstone of RIKAZ's ambitious nationwide expansion strategy, strengthening the company's position as the Kingdom's premier real estate innovator. Beyond development, Khuzama Hills represents a commitment to pioneering projects that accelerate the region's urban transformation and economic prosperity.Khalid bin Hassan Al-Qahtani, Chairman and CEO of RIKAZ, emphasized that Khuzama Hills embodies the company's mission to drive urban and economic development across the Aseer region, while establishing new industry standards for quality and planning excellence. "Today's Aseer region experiences unprecedented transformation thanks to Saudi Vision 2030, positioning it as a strategic development destination and promising investment hub," he declared."Khuzama Hills delivers an integrated residential and commercial environment that surpasses citizen expectations while unlocking new investment opportunities. The project masterfully blends regional authenticity with contemporary market demands, creating a distinctive real estate model. Our development strikes a perfect balance between preserving local identity and providing innovative solutions for future generations."The development commands a strategic advantage between Abha and Khamis Mushait, with premium proximity to Abha International Airport, creating an irresistible value proposition for investors and residents seeking exceptional returns and lifestyle quality. Khuzama Hills promises to deliver an unparalleled residential and commercial experience through cutting-edge urban design, comprehensive service integration, and diverse housing options spanning multiple price points to satisfy both homebuyers and investment professionals. The project timeline targets completion within an aggressive 15-month schedule.Aseer's selection reflects the region's extraordinary transformation under Saudi Vision 2030, which has elevated the area to national development priority status through massive infrastructure investments and strategic sector growth in tourism and real estate. These transformative initiatives have created a dynamic investment ecosystem characterized by diverse opportunities and robust competitive advantages.RIKAZ maintains an extensive portfolio spanning residential, logistics, commercial, and entertainment developments, reflecting the company's strategic alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives and accelerating urban renaissance. The company has secured a distinguished regional position through numerous real estate developments featuring premium locations and superior services, all contributing to enhanced quality of life across Saudi Arabia.

