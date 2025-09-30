BTC Development Corp. Announces Pricing Of $220,000,000 Initial Public Offering
The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution. The Company's primary focus, however, will be to identify companies in industries that complement its management team's background, and to capitalize on the ability of its management team to identify and acquire a business, focusing on companies that provide opportunities for attractive risk-adjusted returns in the bitcoin ecosystem and/or that the Company believes have the potential to integrate bitcoin into their capital structures, balance sheets and/or operations. The management team is led by Bracebridge H. Young, Jr., its President and Chief Executive Officer, Betsy Z. Cohen, its Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Jonathan Kirkwood, its Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are serving as the joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at: ..., or by contacting Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company by telephone at (800) 966-1559 or by e-mail at: ..., or from the SEC website at .
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that such offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.
