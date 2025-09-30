Local FMs welcome Trump’s attempts to halt genocide on Gaza
(MENAFN) Several foreign ministers from the region expressed support on Monday for US President Donald Trump’s leadership and his “sincere” efforts to end the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, according to reports.
Officials from Türkiye, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt issued a joint statement expressing confidence in Trump’s ability to guide the parties toward a resolution.
The announcement followed a Washington news conference where Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outlined the main points of his Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas.
The ministers stressed the value of cooperating with the United States to secure lasting peace in the region. They pledged to engage “positively and constructively” with the US and other stakeholders to ensure the agreement is finalized and implemented in a manner that promotes peace, security, and stability for regional populations.
They also reiterated their shared determination to work alongside the United States to bring the war in Gaza to an end.
According to the statement, the comprehensive plan encompasses the continuous provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza, prevention of Palestinian displacement, release of hostages, a security framework to protect all parties, Israel’s full withdrawal, reconstruction of Gaza, and the establishment of a fair path to peace based on a two-state solution that integrates Gaza with the occupied West Bank in line with international law.
