Trump unveils plan to halt Israel genocide on Gaza
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan on Monday, claiming that its implementation would end Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip and ensure the release of hostages held there, according to reports.
"This afternoon, after extensive consultation with our friends and partners throughout the region, I'm formally releasing our principles for peace, which people have really liked, I must say," Trump said during a White House press briefing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump noted that Hamas is the only group yet to accept the proposal, though it remains unclear whether the Palestinian organization received the plan prior to its official release.
"Everyone else has accepted it, but I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer. But if not, as you know Bibi, you'd have our full backing to do what you would have to do," he said, referring to Netanyahu by a nickname. "Everyone understands that the ultimate result must be the elimination of any danger posed in the region, and that danger is caused by Hamas."
Israel has conducted its nearly two-year campaign in Gaza with strong diplomatic and military backing from both the Biden and Trump administrations. This support has included the steady supply of offensive military equipment and six instances where the US vetoed UN Security Council actions calling for a ceasefire.
The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, leaving much of Gaza in ruins. The population faces massive displacement, severe shortages of essentials such as food and water, and widespread disease.
