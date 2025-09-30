Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulation Committee Holds Third Meeting Of 2025

Abu Dhabi, 30 Sep, 2025 - The Petroleum Products Trading Regulation Committee convened its third meeting of the year, chaired by H.E. Dr. Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, the chairman of the Petroleum Products Trading Regulation Committee at the Department of Energy. The meeting was attended by H.E. Engineer Ahmed Al Sheebani, Director General Regulatory Affairs-Acting, alongside representatives from various federal and local government entities.

The meeting agenda featured discussions and presentations highlighting the efforts undertaken by various stakeholders to regulate the trading of petroleum products across the Emirate. The committee agreed to implement and monitor several key recommendations in line with the applicable legislation, including Federal Law No. (14) of 2017, and its Executive Regulations issued under Cabinet Resolution No. (35) of 2019, as well as to Law No. (5) of 2023, concerning the regulation of petroleum product trading activities within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The committee reviewed an assessment of the current market landscape for petroleum products in Abu Dhabi and its key demand sectors, including the decline of unregulated grey market trading following the implementation of comprehensive regulatory measures. The committee had previously instructed the activation of violation tracking mechanisms and monitoring of compliance with licensing and permitting, underlining the need to adhere to petroleum trading regulations to avoid penalties.

Discussions further addressed the transition to composite gas cylinders as an alternative to steel gas cylinders. This includes making them available at selected stations, increasing vending machines, expanding home delivery services, along with consumer awareness campaigns. The committee further recommended studying investment opportunities in transitioning to composite gas cylinders, aimed at enhancing community safety and supporting local industry contributions to the emirate's GDP.

The committee also discussed the risks associated with storing gas cylinders in overcrowded residences and reviewed the pilot initiative in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, including field survey results and tailored solutions for low-income households, reaffirmed the importance of awareness campaigns and follow-up actions.

On the digital transformation front, the committee discussed the ongoing development of the 'ASATEEL' system, an AI-powered governance platform for petroleum transport. The system will monitor drivers, track shipments, issue building gas refill permits, and enforce safety compliance. Full system integration with partners is underway, with the official launch expected by the end of month. This will help ensure compliance with the safe petroleum trading practices, enhancing infrastructure safety, and protecting community health. The committee also reviewed a proposal to upgrade the unified digital platform for issuing petroleum trading permits, with the aim of enhancing the user experience and streamlining digital transformation efforts in line with Abu Dhabi's digital strategy. The committee also reviewed the results of inspection campaigns, highlighting unauthorised gas systems and safety violations in worker housing and industrial establishments. It underscored the need for mandatory awareness programs, operator training, safety system integration, and approvals from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority to improve compliance levels.

These initiatives underscore the committee's dedication to reinforcing the regulatory framework, ensuring public safety, and fostering long-term institutional coordination across stakeholders.

