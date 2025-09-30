Exxonmobil Foundation Brings STEM Regional Competition To African Energy Week

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Young innovators from Angola, Mozambique, Namibia and Nigeria have presented their STEM-driven solutions at the ExxonMobil Foundation STEM Africa Regional Finals in Cape Town. The competition, implemented by non-governmental organization JA Africa, marks the culmination of a year-long program of quizzes and innovation camps.

The projects were presented during the ExxonMobil Foundation STEM Africa 2025 pre-conference workshop at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, hosted by energy major ExxonMobil. The presentation was presided over by Alvin Abraham, President, ExxonMobil Foundation; Katrina Fischer, Managing Director, ExxonMobil Angola; and Arne Gibbs, General Manager, ExxonMobil Mozambique.

“Today, we're continuing to support young individuals in developing innovative, STEM-based solutions to some of the most significant challenges we face today,” Abraham stated.

The Angola team presented an innovative solar-powered system designed to reduce coastal and marine pollution. Using a photovoltaic system, lift, containment net and recycling unit, the project removes solid waste from water bodies, mitigates waterborne diseases, supports tourism and converts plastic waste into revenue, promoting environmental protection and local economic development.

Meanwhile, the Namibia team showcased a sustainable, user-friendly system that converts fish waste into bio-feed for plants using a 3D-printed frame The project promotes sustainable farming, turns organic waste into valuable nutrients and supports efforts to combat hunger.

The Nigeria team presented UltraClean, a solar-powered water purification system for classrooms and homes. The solution uses sand filtration, charcoal purification and biochar creation to provide safe water, convert waste into fertilizer and support sustainable development.

Finally, the Mozambique team showcased a sanitation and energy solution that converts human waste into biogas, which is then transformed into electricity. The system combines a carousel and biodigester to support clean water access, sanitation for children and increased agricultural capacity through irrigation and energy production.

The winners of the regional finals will be announced during the AEW: Invest in African Energies African Energy Awards & Gala Dinner on September 30.

