Raise Beauty Launches Fall Fighter Scalp Exfoliator Hair Scrub For Healthy Scalp & Stronger Hair
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Raise Beauty, a brand dedicated to advanced hair and scalp care, has introduced its breakthrough product, the Raise Fall Fighter Scalp Exfoliator Hair Scrub - a pre-cleanse scalp treatment designed to fight hair fall, dandruff, and scalp build-up. Backed by 20 years of salon expertise and Korean technology, this innovative exfoliator is set to redefine scalp care in India.
With growing concerns of dandruff, oily scalp, and hair fall, consumers are now realizing that healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. The Fall Fighter Scalp Exfoliator is crafted with 40.5% Solar Sea Salt and Salicylic Acid to deeply cleanse clogged hair follicles, remove excess oil, dandruff, and impurities. The result is an oil-free, fresh, and nourished scalp that allows hair to grow stronger from the roots.
A Formula Backed by Innovation & Science
Raise Beauty has combined nature and science to create a superior scalp exfoliator:
*Nano-encapsulation Technology - Makes ingredients 2,500 times smaller than pores, ensuring deep penetration to unclog follicles and reduce hair fall.
*Follicle Care Complex - Powered with Saw Palmetto to reduce hair fall and Ceramides to fortify hair strands.
*Exfoliating Complex - A blend of Solar Sea Salt & Salicylic Acid that acts like a magnet to pull out oil, dirt, and dandruff.
*Soothing & Cooling Complex - Infused with lavender, peppermint, apple mint, rosemary, chamomile, and thyme to calm irritation, reduce scalp odour, and leave a refreshing sensation.
*Moisturising Complex - A mix of Centella complex & Panthenol to keep the scalp hydrated without greasiness.
Clinically Proven Benefits
*Up to 67% less hair fall in 6 weeks*
*Up to 78% reduction in scalp build-up in 6 weeks*
*Removes dandruff, oil, and impurities
*Stimulates follicles and strengthens roots
*Soothes itchy, irritated scalp and eliminates odour
*Leaves hair softer, fresher, and healthier
How to Use?
Step 1: Before shampoo, take a coin-sized amount of Fall Fighter Scalp Exfoliator and massage onto a damp scalp.
Step 2: Rinse thoroughly to reveal an oil-free and fresh scalp.
For best results, follow with Fall Fighter Shampoo and Treatment once a week.
For All Hair Types
This scalp exfoliator works for everyone but is especially suited for those dealing with hair fall, dandruff, oily scalp, and hair thinning.
Expert-Approved & Consumer-Tested
Raise Beauty products are developed in collaboration with experts from Jean Claude Biguine and Bounce Salons. Every formula undergoes salon testing and consumer trials to ensure it works effectively across diverse hair types.
