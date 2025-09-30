Australia Endorses Trump’s Gaza Initiative
(MENAFN) Australia expressed its approval on Tuesday for a newly introduced initiative by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at halting the war in Gaza.
This endorsement came through a formal statement released by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who affirmed his country’s backing of the proposal to conclude the ongoing hostilities.
"Australia welcomes President Trump's plan to bring peace to Gaza after two years of conflict and a devastating loss of life. Australia has long called for a ceasefire. I certainly have welcomed the opportunity to discuss the plans for a ceasefire moving forward over the past week with a range of leaders,” said Albanese, emphasizing Australia's persistent advocacy for an end to the violence.
The Prime Minister further praised the proposal’s emphasis on Palestinian autonomy and the potential for establishing statehood. He also highlighted the significance of support from the Palestinian Authority and nations across the region.
"We commend the focus which is there in the plan for Palestinian self determination and statehood and the Palestinian Authority support for the plan, along with so many other nations in the region and countries which have populations of large Muslim populations, such as Indonesia and Pakistan," he stated.
Albanese called upon all involved sides to approach the proposal earnestly and to collaborate in turning its intentions into concrete outcomes without hesitation.
The plan was presented by Trump during a press event in Washington on Monday, where he stood alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
According to the news conference, the initiative features provisions for the liberation of Israeli hostages and the disarmament of Hamas.
This endorsement came through a formal statement released by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who affirmed his country’s backing of the proposal to conclude the ongoing hostilities.
"Australia welcomes President Trump's plan to bring peace to Gaza after two years of conflict and a devastating loss of life. Australia has long called for a ceasefire. I certainly have welcomed the opportunity to discuss the plans for a ceasefire moving forward over the past week with a range of leaders,” said Albanese, emphasizing Australia's persistent advocacy for an end to the violence.
The Prime Minister further praised the proposal’s emphasis on Palestinian autonomy and the potential for establishing statehood. He also highlighted the significance of support from the Palestinian Authority and nations across the region.
"We commend the focus which is there in the plan for Palestinian self determination and statehood and the Palestinian Authority support for the plan, along with so many other nations in the region and countries which have populations of large Muslim populations, such as Indonesia and Pakistan," he stated.
Albanese called upon all involved sides to approach the proposal earnestly and to collaborate in turning its intentions into concrete outcomes without hesitation.
The plan was presented by Trump during a press event in Washington on Monday, where he stood alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
According to the news conference, the initiative features provisions for the liberation of Israeli hostages and the disarmament of Hamas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment