Illinois Governor Protests Trump Administration Troop Deployment Plan
(MENAFN) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker sharply criticized reports on Monday that the Trump administration was planning to send 100 military personnel to the state, calling the move a troubling escalation.
"We're being told the Trump Administration wants to deploy 100 military troops to Illinois," Pritzker posted on the social media platform X.
The governor expressed concerns over reports of federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and others allegedly misusing their authority in the state.
"One thing is clear — none of this is making Illinois safer," Pritzker remarked.
His comments come amid rising tensions between state governments and the federal administration over immigration enforcement practices.
The Trump administration has long criticized local authorities for not cooperating with federal immigration efforts and is reportedly exploring the option of deploying military forces to enhance enforcement capabilities.
